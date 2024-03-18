Oakland University Golden Grizzlies to face Kentucky Wildcats in first round of 2024 NCAA tournament

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland University Golden Grizzlies are heading to Pittsburgh as a No. 14 seed for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Their opponent, the No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats.

On Sunday evening, at the Oakland University O'rena, players not only found out about seeding but had an opportunity to interact with fans, sign autographs and take photos.

The evening reached its pinnacle, though, when the Golden Grizzles learned they'd be heading to Pittsburgh to take on Kentucky in the round of 64.

"I didn't expect Kentucky. But you know, I'm fine. I think this team is built for this," said men's basketball head coach Greg Kampe. He says the matchup against Kentucky surprised him. However, it's a challenge he knows his team will face head-on.

After celebrating among themselves and the fans, players also say the true feeling of making the tournament hasn't quite hit them yet.

"I've dreamt of the this moment," said senior forward Trey Townsend. "I've been a part of it when I was 6, 7, 8 years old just from the crowds perspective, and to be a part of it now as a player and have such an impactful role of the team, I couldn't have asked for anything more. I'm just happy that we're in the process of it."

Kampe also said, "The way this team has brought our fanbase back the way it used to be, and if you were here those last couple of games, you saw that it was like the old days. Hopefully, they'll (the fans) all come to Pittsburgh, and we'll have a chance to show Kentucky nation that we're pretty good too."