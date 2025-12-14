Oakland Mall reinvests empty space to bring entertainment, support organizations

Online shopping is on the rise, leaving many malls either vacant or closed.

Oakland Mall in Troy, Michigan, is one that took a hit with many department stores, including Macy's, parting ways with their storefronts.

What once were clothing racks at Macy's now showcase local art. And the fitting room, now the main stage to the future of the mall.

"Malls are going to fail, but the difference between my mall and their mall is that we are located on the best land in Metro Detroit," said Oakland Mall owner Mario Kiezi.

Earlier this year, Macy's closed after being in the mall for over 50 years.

According to Macy's Inc, the company had to reinvent its storefront with many consumers doing their shopping online, like many businesses.

Many malls have been impacted by the shift created by online shopping, but Kiezi says his vision is bigger than filling shopping bags by focusing on community and small businesses.

"We are creating an event that is for the people by the people, and we wanted to bring everyone together through shared purpose," said Jimmy Nguyen, event organizer with House Bl3nd.

House Bl3nd, the local coffee house, brought together local artists and bands for a holiday fundraiser. The entry fee is a toy donation for local organizations like Bottomless Toy Chest and Coalition on Temporary Housing (COTS).

"I haven't been able to count because we are overflowing off the shelves," said Nguyen.

Thousands of toys were donated. Mild Pulp, a new band, even took time away from their scheduled concerts to give back.

"I used to come here as a kid all the time, so it's really nice to be able to see all our friends and family come out for a good cause," said lead vocalist Dominic Cockell.

A space where thousands of shoppers spent countless dollars is now giving back to the people they once served.