Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.

According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy.

"It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out."

The woman said she scratched the numbers and saw that she matched one of them, but didn't know the winning amount until she scanned the ticket through the Lottery app.

"When confetti came up on the screen showing I'd won $4 million, I started shaking and felt like I couldn't breathe. My family thought I was having a heart attack," she said. "I'm so glad that I ended up going to the store because if my husband would have gone, we wouldn't be here claiming a $4 million prize."

The woman chose to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.7 million. She says she plans to pay bills, complete home renovations and save for retirement.