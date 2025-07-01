Oakland County woman wins $4 million in Michigan Lottery scratch-off game

Winning the lottery is, for many, a dream. But for one Oakland County woman, it was a dream come true.

The woman, who chose to stay anonymous, could not believe her eyes in the Kroger parking lot after finding out she won $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery Electric 300s instant game. The Michigan Lottery issued the announcement Tuesday.

"I scratched the ticket in my car in the store parking lot when I was done shopping. When I saw I won $4 million, I was frozen in my seat for a while," said the 77-year-old player.

The lucky winner purchased her ticket at the Kroger store, located at 670 Highland Avenue in Milford. The Electric 300s launched in June with each $30 ticket offering players a chance to win prizes, ranging from $30 up to $4 million.

The lottery winner said, "I told my husband when I got home, and he had a hard time believing it even after looking the ticket over. We haven't told anyone about our big win, but plan to surprise our family with the news soon".

The player retrieved her winnings from the Lottery headquarters, choosing to receive them in annual payments of about $133,000 for the next 30 years. She plans to complete some home repairs, donate, and share her prize with family.

"The Michigan Lottery offers more than 100 instant games which give players the chance to win life-changing prizes," said Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli.

To earn entries in the 1,000,000 Electric Giveaway, players can scan their non-winning Electric family tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by August 24. Visit Michiganlottery.com/electric for more information.

In all, $1.8 billion was won by Lottery players in 2024 from playing the instant games. Lottery instant games may be purchased at retailers across the state.