Oakland County wipes out $6 million in medical debt for 6,300 residents

Oakland County is erasing $6 million in medical debt for 6,300 county residents.

"This initiative is about giving people a second chance," said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter in a statement. "By eliminating this burden for thousands more residents, we're helping people regain their financial footing."

The county is working with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt, which acquires the medical debts of those who are least able to pay. To qualify for debt relief, you must be an Oakland County resident and earn at or below four times the federal poverty level or have medical debt that equals 5% or more of your annual income.

The program is funded by $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which the county is using to abolish millions in medical debt for thousands of residents across the county.

Oakland County officials say medical debt impacts approximately 114,000 county residents.

In total, Oakland County has wiped out more than $15 million in medical debt for over 20,000 county residents since the program launched.

Those who are having their medical debt erased will receive a letter in the mail from Undue Medical Debt. The letters began hitting mailboxes the week of March 9.