Oakland County Sheriff's Office search for missing boater on Sylvan Lake

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says it is actively searching for a missing boater on Sylvan Lake.

The sheriff's office did not provide details but says it has drones, a helicopter, boats and divers involved in the search.

Authorities put a notice about the search on social media after receiving numerous inquiries about the large presence.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information at this time.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

