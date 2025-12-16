Oakland County reports new measles case, with a hospital as potential exposure site

Oakland County health officials are reporting a confirmed case of measles in a pediatric patient.

It's Oakland County's second confirmed case of measles in 2025.

Individuals who were at DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital's emergency department in Commerce Township on Sunday, Dec. 6, between 7:20 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. may have been exposed.

The Oakland County Health Division is working with the hospital to identify people who may have been exposed.

Health officials say that measles cases in Oakland County have been linked to both domestic and international travel in 2025.

"Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles," said Kate Guzman, Oakland County health officer, in a statement. "The measles (MMR) vaccine helps protect our community's most vulnerable which includes infants, children with medical conditions, and others who cannot be vaccinated."

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is highly contagious and is spread through the air and by person-to-person contact, and, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, "can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present." Symptoms usually present 7-14 days after exposure, but they can appear up to 21 days later.

Symptoms of measles include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) appear two to three days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on the face, spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin.

MDHHS recommends that any unvaccinated people aged 1 year or older receive the measles vaccine.

