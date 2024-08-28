Several Oakland County roads closed due to downed power lines, trees after storm moves through Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents across Oakland County should be aware of tree damage, downed powerlines, power outages, and closed roads caused by the storm that traveled through Southeast Michigan Tuesday night.

The Road Commission for Oakland County says several traffic signals are not working due to power outages. If a traffic signal is out, drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Workers addressed downed trees throughout the night and will continue to do so Wednesday. If a tree caused any downed powerlines, DTE Energy workers must take care of that issue before the road commission can remove the tree.

The following Oakland County roads are closed due to downed power lines and trees:

Southfield Road, between 12 Mile and 13 Mile roads on the border of Southfield and Beverly Hills

Welch Road, Oakley Park Road to Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

Wixom Road, just west of North Wixom Road/Wixom Road/Glengary intersection in Commerce Township

Milford Road (south) at Rowe Road in Milford Township

West Buno Road just west of Maple Beach Drive in Milford Township

Hickory Ridge Road at Wardlow Road in Highland Township

Eagle Road south of Ranch Road in Rose Township

Scott Road east of Hall Road in Springfield Township

Tipscio Trail west of Hickory Ridge Road in Rose Township

Thousands of Michigan residents are without power following the severe storms. The National Weather Service issued multiple thunderstorm warnings and watches in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties, and other areas of Southeast Michigan.

DTE Energy is providing updates on its power restoration efforts at 11 a.m. Ninety percent of customers are expected to have their power back on by the end of the day on Thursday, according to DTE Energy.