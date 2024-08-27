Severe weather leaves storm damage, power outages in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Severe weather struck Southeast Michigan on Tuesday, leaving multiple Metro Detroit communities with storm damage and power outages.

Authorities say large trees have been uprooted and fallen onto streets, and downed power lines have been reported across Southeast Michigan.

Authorities said no injuries have been reported; however, they are investigating trees that possibly fell on homes.

DTE said as of 7:20 p.m., its storm response team is responding to power outages impacting more than 100,000 customers. The company advises residents to remain about 25 feet away from downed power lines and cautiously use portable generators. DTE said those generators should not be used inside due to carbon monoxide.

"We know how difficult being without power is. We are doing everything in our power to restore service as quickly and safely as possible," the company said.

The National Weather Service issued several thunderstorm watches and warnings. Those warnings have since been cleared.