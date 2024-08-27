More than 173K DTE customers without power amid severe storms in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) — Thousands of DTE customers are experiencing power outages amid severe storms in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

As of 7:10 p.m., 173,397 customers were without power. Additionally, 153,489 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

The National Weather Service issued several thunderstorm warnings and watches in Southeast Michigan, including in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. Heat advisories were also issued for several counties through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS predicted that the head indices will climb to 100-plus degrees as high temperatures reach the 90s.

In response to the heat, the Detroit Public Schools Community District released students early on the first two days of the school year.