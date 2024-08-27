Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 173K DTE customers without power amid severe storms in SE Michigan

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

(CBS DETROIT) — Thousands of DTE customers are experiencing power outages amid severe storms in Southeast Michigan on Tuesday.

As of 7:10 p.m., 173,397 customers were without power. Additionally, 153,489 Consumers Energy customers were without power.

The National Weather Service issued several thunderstorm warnings and watches in Southeast Michigan, including in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties. Heat advisories were also issued for several counties through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS predicted that the head indices will climb to 100-plus degrees as high temperatures reach the 90s.

In response to the heat, the Detroit Public Schools Community District released students early on the first two days of the school year.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.