Oakland County road commission employee charged in deadly hit-and-run crash

A Road Commission for Oakland County employee has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Farmington Hills that left one person dead.

Court records show that Bryan Derryberry, 51, was arraigned on Monday for one count of failure to stop at the scene of a personal serious accident, a felony. Derryberry was released on a $100,000 personal bond, according to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

On Jan. 1, police responded to the area of Middlebelt Road and Eldon Street after someone reported a man lying unconscious on the side of the road. The victim, identified as 68-year-old Edward Detroit, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that an Oakland County road commission plow truck was in the area at the time of the crash. Investigators confirmed that the truck, driven by Derryberry, was involved.

"The quick resolution of this case is testament to the hard work of our investigators and support from the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office," said Police Chief John Piggott in a statement. "We're hopeful this arrest and prosecution will bring some measure of closure for the family of the victim as this matter now moves into the judicial system."

Derryberry is due back in court for a pre-exam conference on Jan. 16.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the road commission for comment and is waiting to hear back.