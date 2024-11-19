Oakland County program offers low-income seniors snow removal, lawn care services

(CBS DETROIT) — The Oakland County Senior Chore Pilot Program launched this year with the goal of helping low-income seniors with lawn care and snow removal.

When Jeannie Davis wakes up in the morning, she spends two hours painting by the window of the home she's lived in since 1981. Davis is the president of the Ferndale Seniors Group.

"If seniors can't get shoveled and salted, they're home-bound. They can't go out and do it, so this will take care of more of the seniors," Davis said. "They have enough for the basics. They can just barely get by, but if one little thing goes out of wack in their budget, they can't do it."

The new Senior Chore Program is being funded by $3 million from the American Rescue Plan, and the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency is managing the program.

"The Oakland County government realized that there was a need for chore services. There has been a gap of several years," said Marie Verheyen, Senior Program Support Manager for Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency.

"There are 60 units of government in Oakland County, and only 21 out of them accepted the funding to start a program. The other 39 felt that they could not do this."

Snow removal and lawn care are just two of the services the money can be used for. Gathering leaves, gutter cleaning and even tree removal are possible.

"Each community has the ability to customize the program for their community," Verheyen said.

In some cities, like Ferndale, the funding will be used for more.

"This money is going for big-ticket items to help people when calamity hits. When your furnace goes out or your hot water heater quits," Davis said.

The program is allowing seniors like Davis to age in place.

"That's the desire for every senior. We all want to age in our own home. That's where we are comfy. That's where our memories are," Davis said.