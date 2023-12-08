Oakland County authorities investigating after posters of Israeli hostages taken down

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in an Oakland County community are investigating after two individuals were caught taking down posters of Israeli hostages Thursday afternoon.

On Dec. 7, Huntington Woods Public Safety received a report of the incident and went to the scene.

According to police, two residents approached the two suspects when they saw them taking down the posters of Israeli hostages that were taken on Oct. 7, and a verbal altercation occurred.

No one was physically assaulted, and there were no direct threats made toward the residents, police say.

When police arrived, the two individuals who were taking down the posters had already left the area.

The two people were identified. Huntington Woods officers are working with the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and the FBI to investigate the incident.

Anyone who has any information or sees similar incidents is urged to contact the Huntington Woods Public Safety Department at 248-584-1180.

"The City of Huntington Woods values the racial, ethnic, and religious diversity within the community and takes matters of intimidation, harassment, and hate crimes seriously," city officials said on Facebook