Oakland County health officials investigate suspected hepatitis A case at Pine Knob Music Theatre

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Health Division says it is investigating a suspected case of hepatitis A reported at the Ivy Lounge at the Pine Knob Music Theatre.

Health officials say all season members, guests, and staff who consumed food at the lounge between Aug. 28 and Sept. 8 should monitor their symptoms. Anyone unvaccinated, who was possibly exposed from Sept. 1-8, is urged to receive the vaccine by the 14-day deadline.

Hepatitis A, which is an infection of the liver, is commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands. Symptoms include sudden abdominal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and vomiting, followed by yellowing of skin and eyes.

Here is a breakdown of dates of possible exposure:

Aug. 26: Lynyrd Skynyrd concert (guests and staff should monitor symptoms)

Aug. 29: Arctic Monkeys concert (guests and staff should monitor symptoms)

Aug. 30: Foreigner concert (guests and staff should monitor symptoms)

Sept. 1: Disturbed concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 15)

Sept. 2: Beck and Phoenix concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 16)

Sept. 3: Pentatonix concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 17)

Sept. 5: Rob Zombie concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 19)

Sept. 6: Smashing Pumpkins concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 20)

Sept. 8: Jason Aldean concert (get vaccinated by Sept. 22)

"The risk of transmission in this specific situation is low," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director, in a press release. "If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated. The vaccine can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure."

Officials urge people to follow these steps to reduce the risk of contracting hepatitis A:

Wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers, and before preparing and eating food. Rub hands vigorously with soap and warm running water for at least 20 seconds. Handwashing is essential and one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of infection.

Clean and disinfect all surface areas if someone in the household or workplace has symptoms, especially areas such as toilets, sinks, trashcans, doorknobs, and faucet handles.

Do not prepare food if you have symptoms and refrain from food preparation for at least three days after symptoms have ended or two weeks after onset of clinical symptoms, whichever is longer.

Get the hepatitis A vaccine. It is available through some health care providers, Health Division offices and many pharmacies. Call ahead to ensure your health care provider or pharmacy has the vaccine available.

The Health Division will host two special hepatitis A vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, at the North Oakland Health Center (1200 N. Telegraph Road, building 34E, in Pontiac). No registration is needed.

A nurse on call will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17. A regular nurse on call will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can contact the nurse on call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.