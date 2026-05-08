Oakland County sheriff says drone helped locate man who fired shots in wooded area

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of controversy over the Oakland County Sheriff's Office using drones; however, Sheriff Mike Bouchard tells CBS Detroit that a terrifying scene outside of a domestic violence center might not have been resolved if it weren't for the technology.

Bouchard says the occupants of a domestic violence center in Pontiac were concerned after a 21-year-old man, wearing camouflage, was seen getting out of his vehicle and heading toward a wooded area behind the center. Bouchard says the man had multiple weapons.

The sheriff's office responded quickly, sending a drone into the air to track the individual before deputies approached the man.

"The drone was able to quickly spot him and share that information with responding deputies about where he is and how to approach," said Bouchard.

The suspect, Joseph Edward Smith, was surrounded and arrested while wearing camouflage and a tactical belt containing multiple boxes of ammunition. Smith claimed he was using the area for target practice and admitted he purchased the rifle on the street, according to Bouchard.

Bouchard credits the drones for de-escalating the situation.

"The DFR program, which again we've been doing for four years, is focused on an incident response to a call for service and emergency. Lost child, alzheimer's patient, and it gives us a quick what's going on, how can we better save that person, and resolve that situation, and that's exactly what's going on here," said Bouchard.

The domestic violence center credits law enforcement and their employee, saying in part, "Their response reinforced what we already know: our clients' safety is valued, protected, and taken seriously. Haven is a place of healing, hope, and accountability. It is not a place to commit crime."

The sheriff's office says it is unclear if the suspect knew anyone inside the shelter.