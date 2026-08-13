Oakland County approves $1.5 million Planned Parenthood contract

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted on a proposal that would allocate more than a million dollars to support health services at Planned Parenthood.

The meeting on Thursday was packed with community members speaking out on both sides of the controversial issue.

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"Why are you seeking to give $1.5 million to Planned Parenthood for the same services that are already funded?" said a resident.

"I support Planned Parenthood because of the women's healthcare services that they provide. Please vote yes if not for all women, but for your mothers, your sisters, your daughters, your aunts and friends," another resident said.

Federal funding cuts have forced Planned Parenthood to close three more health centers across the state.

Oakland County leaders voted on a proposal that would allocate $1.5 million in county funding to maintain access at the Ferndale clinic through August 2028. After hours of public comment and discussion, commissioners voted 11-6.

Supporters say the money would help preserve access to reproductive and preventative healthcare services, while opponents argue that taxpayer dollars should not be used to support the organization.

The proposed plan would allow the Oakland County Health Department to partner with Planned Parenthood for two years.

The funding would reimburse services provided to Oakland County residents, including cancer screenings, annual wellness exams, STI testing and treatment, contraception, and reproductive health counseling.

"Making sure that all people have access to healthcare is something I believe for and fought for my entire public service career and that's what this is about," said Oakland County Chairman Dave Woodward.