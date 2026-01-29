Oak Park man sentenced in fatal road rage shooting of DoorDash driver

A man was given prison time for charges relating to the shooting death of a DoorDash driver during a road rage incident in Ferndale, Michigan.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Terrell Simms, 39, of Oak Park, was sentenced to 37 ½ years for a second-degree murder charge, along with two additional years each, consecutively, for two counts of felony firearm.

The sentence was issued Tuesday, after a jury trial that took place in October, Sixth Circuit Court records show.

The fatal shooting happened on March 9, 2025, and spun out of an apparent road rage incident. Police found the victim lying on the ground outside his car with a fatal injury. That man, Mamadou Diallo, 26, of Ferndale, was originally from Senegal and had moved to Michigan in 2023.

Diallo had just picked up a delivery order and was driving southbound on Woodward Avenue when a GMC truck whose driver was operating in a reckless manner collided with him, police said at the time. A bit further down the road, six shots were fired from the GMC.

There were originally three people arrested in the shooting investigation; two of them were later released.

