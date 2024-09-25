Detroit-area library temporarily closes after insects found on two chairs

Royal Oak library opens after "multiple species of bugs" found in returned DVD case

The Oak Park Public Library was closed Wednesday for scrubbing after bedbugs were found in the computer area.

Library staff says someone was in the computer area on Tuesday and reported possible pest-related issues. Staff identified insects in two upholstered chairs and removed the chairs.

Pest experts found no evidence of other bugs, but the library still decided to clean the building.

The library will reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

"We feel that taking every available action to ensure our public spaces are safe, comfortable and accessible for both our staff and community members goes without question here," the library said on Facebook.

A library nearby in Royal Oak was closed Sunday and part of Monday after staff said unwanted visitors crawled out of a just-returned DVD case.

The pests found at the Royal Oak Public Library were cockroaches.