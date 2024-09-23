Royal Oak library closed after "multiple species of bugs" found in returned DVD case

Trump visiting Michigan this week, Royal Oak library closed due to bugs and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The Royal Oak Public Library is closed after bugs were found in a DVD case that was returned to the library over the weekend.

The library announced the closure on social media, where staff said "multiple species of bugs" were found in a DVD case that was returned in the book drop.

The DVD was allegedly returned sometime after the library closed on Friday but before it opened on Saturday. The book drops were "immediately locked," and all the returned items that were in the book drops were put in bags and isolated in the library's garage.

Library staff say they don't know what bugs were in the DVD case, so they have contacted a pest control company.

The library will remain closed until the bugs are identified and the problem is properly addressed.

People are asked to keep their library items at home or return them to another library in The Library Network, which is a network of libraries in Michigan. Libraries that participate in this partnership can be found on The Library Network website.