Nurse rescues mother, daughter from burning vehicle in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A nurse rescued a mother and her child from a burning vehicle following a head-on crash in Montcalm County early Monday morning. 

According to Michigan State Police, a 29-year-old Crystal woman and her 6-year-old daughter were traveling on Sidney Road near Stevenson Road in Montcalm County's Evergreen Township around 6:26 a.m. Monday when a vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Crystal man crossed the centerline, striking the woman's Subaru. 

The Subaru caught fire as a result of the crash. 

A nurse was traveling down the road just after the crash occurred and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning vehicle. 

The woman and her daughter were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The man was transported to a hospital in serious condition. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

First published on May 22, 2023 / 1:03 PM

