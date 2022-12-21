Northville Township to open skatepark in honor of teen killed in hit-and-run
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Trustees in Northville Township recently voted to add a skatepark as a new amenity for residents.
According to a news release, a new skatepark called Unity Skatepark will be added to Millennium Park in 2023.
The park will feature a memorial to honor Dominic Duhn, a 20-year-old killed in a hit-and-run while skateboarding in 2020.
In addition to this, Northville Township officials say the unanimous vote also approved a partnership with the Dominic Duhn Foundation, Inc. to provide donations towards the design and construction of the skatepark.
"We are taking strategic steps to make Northville Township a truly unique community," said Township Supervisor Mak J. Abbo. "We have a dog agility course at Marv Gans Community Park. We're adding some biking, hiking and nature trails to the 332-acre Legacy Park, and next year, you'll be able to enjoy Unity Skatepark. What an exciting time to be a Northville Township resident."
Spohn Ranch, which has constructed nine parks in Michigan, will take on the project. They will seek design input from residents through a Facebook page and an in-person meeting.
Officials say the project costs are $600,000, and depending on the final design, the skatepark could be approximately 10,000 square feet.
Here's how the funds were made possible for the project:
- Northville Township - $150,000, and also $83,327 from its Wayne County Parks millage allocation
- City of Northville - $8,123 from its Wayne County Parks millage allocation
- Supporters/fundraisers by the Duhn Family and a 501c3 Foundation- $359,000
The groundbreaking will be in spring 2023 and is expected to be complete by late summer.
Northville Parks and Recreation will oversee and provide maintenance for the skatepark.
