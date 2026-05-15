Man accused of threatening Muslim men at Somerset Mall also exposed himself to an officer, charges say

A Northville man is charged with a hate crime after making anti-Islam remarks to two men and threatening them at Somerset Mall in Oakland County, prosecutors said.

Subi Saad, 53, is charged with a hate crime, aggravated indecent exposure and disturbing the peace for a May 11 incident at Somerset Mall.

Prosecutors say Saad confronted two men while inside a store at Somerset Mall, making vulgar remarks about Islam, threatening them with violence and saying he had a gun in his vehicle.

Saad was escorted from the mall and told that he was banned from the property. Prosecutors allege Saad then caused a disturbance in the parking lot and shouted vulgarities at police officers.

Later that day, while jailed, prosecutors say Saad exposed himself to a corrections officer.

"No one should be harassed or threatened because of their religion," said Oakland County Prosecutor McDonald. "This defendant allegedly targeted two patrons because they were Muslim and subjected numerous workers and shoppers to profane and sexual rantings. This behavior is never acceptable."

Saad was given a $1 million bond. If released on bond, he must wear a GPS tether.

If convicted of a hate crime, Saad faces up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Aggravated indecent exposure is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, and disturbing the peace is a 90-day misdemeanor and/or a $500 fine.