Northern lights possibly visible in Southeast Michigan Monday night
The northern lights may be possible in Southeast Michigan Monday night.
A strong G4 geomagnetic storm is ongoing, which brings viewing possibilities to the area. The main downside is cloud cover.
Lake effect clouds are likely for areas in the Metro region tonight, but any cloud breaks would allow for possible viewing.
Keep an eye on the clouds, and if you want the best chance at seeing the northern lights, get away from the brighter city lights.