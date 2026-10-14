Noel Night to return to Midtown Detroit after 1-year hiatus

One of Detroit's most beloved holiday traditions is making a comeback.

After a one-year hiatus, Noel Night will return to Midtown Detroit on Dec. 5, bringing back the shopping, entertainment and family friendly activities that have made the event a holiday staple for generations.

Organizers with Midtown Detroit say they spent the past year gathering feedback from businesses, cultural institutions and community members to better understand what people want from the event going forward.

"We really heard a lot that people loved a holiday atmosphere," said Melanie Markowicz, executive director of Midtown Detroit. "They love decorations. They love holiday music, and they love unique gifts, performances and to support the arts community. They are so vibrant in Detroit."

Noel Night, which began in 1973, has long drawn families to Midtown for holiday shopping, arts and cultural experiences, live entertainment and seasonal festivities.

This year, organizers are also expanding holiday programming with a new event.

The inaugural New Center Holiday Market at the Fisher Building is scheduled for Dec. 12 and will feature local artists, makers and vendors, along with seasonal performances and holiday-themed experiences.

"It'll be a unique shopping experience with classical music, choirs and we also have two showings at Broadway at the Fisher of the musical "BOOP." So that's gonna be really fun too," Markowicz said.

Organizers say the return of Noel Night is about more than holiday shopping. They hope the event continues to provide free, family-friendly experiences for Detroit residents while showcasing the city's vibrant arts community.

"This was a special opportunity for families to come for a free, family-friendly event that had all kinds of activities, arts, music and to be outdoors and enjoy and explore all the neighborhoods in Midtown and the Cultural Center," Markowicz said.

Midtown Detroit is currently accepting applications from artists, makers, food vendors, performers and small businesses interested in participating in one or both events. Applications are due Oct. 19.

Noel Night will take place Dec. 5 in Midtown Detroit, while the New Center Holiday Market at the Fisher Building is set for Dec. 12.