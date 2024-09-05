Nigerian brothers sentenced to prison in sextortion case that led to Michigan teen's death

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two men from Nigeria who were charged in a sextortion case that led to a Michigan teen's death have been sentenced to 17 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21, both from Lagos, Nigeria, will start their 210-month sentence after completing five years of supervised release, according to a news release. The brothers were charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors.

Federal officials say the sextortion scheme targeted more than 100 people, including 17-year-old Marquette high school student Jordan DeMay, who died by suicide in March 2022. The men were accused of using hacked social media accounts and running an international sextortion ring. They posed as a woman and induced DeMay to send a naked picture of himself and then extort him.

The brothers were charged in November 2022 and extradited to the U.S. in 2023. They pleaded

"Today's sentencing of Samuel and Samson Ogoshi sends a thundering message," U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a written statement. "To criminals who commit these schemes: you are not immune from justice. We will track you down and hold you accountable, even if we have to go halfway around the world to do so. The day when you could commit these crimes, rake in easy cash, destroy lives, and escape justice is gone."

Before the sentencing, the court heard emotional testimony from DeMay's parents and stepmother.

His mother, Jennifer Buta, told the court during Samuel Ogoshi's sentencing that her son's death had left her "shattered to the core, infuriated and trapped in grief." She said the last text her son sent her was "Mother I love you" — a text she awoke to and thought was endearing until she learned that Jordan had killed himself in his bedroom.

DeMay's stepmother, Jessica DeMay, said during her tearful testimony that she and Jordan's other relatives will "never again experience pure joy" because every happy moment would be tainted by "a small cloud of sadness around it" that comes from Jordan's death.

His father, John DeMay, told the court he is haunted by the image of "my son laying on his bed dead with a gunshot wound to his head." The family told CBS News that they had "no idea what happened" on social media.

"Jordan was an amazing young man. He was resilient, he was smart, he was educated, he was an athlete. He was my only son. And you got to talk to him for the last time in his life. That's horrifying to me," John DeMay said in court.

A few years after the teen's death, the "Report Act" was signed into law in 2024, requiring social media companies to report crimes involving child sex trafficking, grooming or enticement to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line. It also increases penalties for those who fail to flag such content.