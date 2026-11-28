The Canada Border Services Agency says it seized more than $18 million worth of nicotine pouches at the Ambassador Bridge earlier this month.

Officers with the agency seized 9,270 kilograms of nicotine pouches valued at $18,540,000 from a commercial shipment arriving from the United States at a port of entry into Windsor, Ontario, on Nov. 9. Two days earlier, Canadian officers at the Blue Water Bridge seized 463 kilograms of nicotine vapes and pouches valued at $355,250.

The Ambassador Bridge connects Detroit and Windsor, while the Blue Water Bridge links Port Huron, Michigan, and Point Edward, Ontario.

The agency added that it seized 268,388 kilograms of nicotine pouches valued at over $8.2 million at the Queenston Bridge between Queenston, Ontario, and Lewiston, New York, on Nov. 10.

"These significant seizures are a direct result of the vigilance, expertise and dedication of our border services officers across the Southern Ontario Region," Michael Prosia, regional director general with the agency, said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is asked to call the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.