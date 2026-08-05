Nguvu the giraffe euthanized after suffering injuries during herd interaction at Detroit Zoo

A young male giraffe that was brought to the Detroit Zoo less than three months ago has died after suffering injuries during a herd interaction in an outdoor habitat.

Officials say 1-year-old Nguvu was euthanized after his injuries became too severe and his condition deteriorated "despite every effort." Zoo officials say Nguvu sustained his injuries on Aug. 1.

The giraffe is the second to be euthanized following an injury this year. In February 2026, 2-month-old Okidi was euthanized after she ran into a habitat viewing panel, sustaining a "serious" vertebral injury.

Nguvu the giraffe Detroit Zoo

"Even though Nguvu was with us for only a short time, he was deeply loved by the people who cared for him every day," officials say. "This loss has been especially difficult for our animal care and veterinary teams, who gave him extraordinary care from the moment he was injured until the very end. Our team continues to closely monitor and care for the rest of the herd."

Nguvu, who came from Utah's Hogle Zoo, was born in February 2025. His name means "strength" in Swahili.

Officials say they review the incident "to learn everything we can and continue strengthening our practices."