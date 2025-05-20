NFL to allow its players to compete in flag football at 2028 Olympics

NFL owners unanimously approved allowing players to participate in flag football for the 2028 Olympics.

The vote at the spring meetings Tuesday authorized the league to negotiate safety provisions and scheduling logistics with the NFL Players Association and relevant international and national team governing bodies before it becomes reality during the Summer Games in Los Angeles.

No more than one player per NFL club would be permitted. Olympic rosters will be selected by the national committee for each country.

AFC wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs away from NFC return specialist KaVontae Turpin, of the Dallas Cowboys, right, during the flag football event at the NFL Pro Bowl, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Orlando. Chris O'Meara / AP

Flag football is played as a five-on-five non-contact sport.

The International Olympic Committee approved it as an Olympic sport back in October 2023. It was one of five sports approved for the 2028 Olympic Games, along with baseball/softball, cricket, lacrosse and squash.

The NFL has made a major push in recent years to expand popularity of the sport outside of North America. Next season, seven regular-season games will be played internationally. Those will take place in Brazil, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland.