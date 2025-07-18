New York hiking trail closed for over a month due to moose exhibiting "unusual behaviors"

"The Great Moose Migration" kicks off in Sweden

A popular hiking trail in New York's Adirondack Mountains has been closed for more than a month due to a bull moose exhibiting "unusual behaviors," state officials said.

The moose has been observed on or near the Goodman Mountain trail in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest in northeastern New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation first announced the temporary closure of the trail on June 6, and the agency gave an update recently.

A moose exhibiting "unusual behaviors" has been seen on or near the Goodman Mountain trail in New York's Adirondack Mountains for more than a month. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The moose "continues to demonstrate unusual behaviors," DEC said in a news release on July 11. "It is suspected that this moose may have an underlying illness influencing behavior as it continues to remain on or near the trail and is not responsive to attempts to move it off the trail."

DEC wildlife staff were able to get near the moose on a recent visit to observe its behavior and condition, the department said Friday, but further information about a possible illness was not known.

The department is also monitoring the animal with three trail cameras.

A photo from one of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's trail cameras shows the moose that has caused the closure of Goodman Mountain trail. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The trail will remain closed until the agency determines it is safe.

"Moose are large animals, and while no signs of aggression have been observed, moose can be dangerous if approached too closely," the department said.

Signage about the trail's closure is posted at trailheads and access points.