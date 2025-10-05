New truck rules in southwest Detroit aim to improve safety, quality of life

Michigan Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting of child, artist pushing for mural to be uncovered

Detroit officials say they're aiming to improve the safety and quality of life for residents on the city's southwest side with new truck restrictions.

The restrictions, taking effect Monday, were created following an analysis of truck traffic patterns in the region, according to city officials.

The city said truck traffic will not be allowed on the following roadways:

Livernois Avenue between West Vernor Highway and Interstate 75 Service Drive

Dragoon Street between West Vernor Highway and I-75 Service Drive

Clark Avenue between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

Scotten Street between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

West Grand Boulevard between Toledo Street and I-75 Service Drive

Lonyo Street between St. John Avenue and Michigan Avenue

Central Street between Parkwood Street and Michigan Avenue

Toledo Street between Livernois Avenue and Clark Avenue

Only local trucks will be allowed to pass through and make deliveries on the following roadways:

Central Street between John Kronk Street and Parkwood Street

Lonyo Street between John Kronk Street and St. John Avenue

West Vernor Highway between Woodmere Street and Dix Street



West Vernor Highway between I-75 Service Drive and Livernois Avenue

Springwells Street between West Vernor Highway and I-75 Service Drive

Trucks will still be allowed on Fort Street, Michigan Avenue, John Kronk Street, Livernois Avenue north of West Vernor Highway, I-75 Service Drive, Dix Avenue, Wyoming Avenue and Miller Street.

More than 1,200 truck drivers make trips to the Livernois Intermodal Terminal each day, the city said. Starting on Monday, motorists won't be able to get to the area from I-75 through residential areas.

"Trucking is critically important to our local economy, but as that economy has grown, the increased truck traffic has created environmental, health and quality of life issues for residents of the Southwest Detroit community," Sam Krassenstein, Detroit Public Works deputy director and chief of infrastructure, said.

Officials said they're also working with the City Council to strengthen penalties on truck owners and operators who don't follow the restrictions.

