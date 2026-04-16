Ambassador Bridge sets pre-paid toll rates at $5.50 for passenger vehicles

There will soon be a way to pay just $5.50 for passenger vehicle tolls on the Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River.

The Ambassador Premier program rate listed on a new rate sheet will be cheaper than the current rate of $10 U.S. currency, credit card or E-Z Pass rate, which will remain in effect. The Canadian currency rate is $14.

The new pre-paid toll rate begins Sunday.

The Ambassador Premier program is a pre-paid, automatic replenishing program. Participants are provided with an RFID tag or card to proceed through the toll gates.

The soon-to-be-open Gordie Howe Bridge recently announced passenger vehicle toll rates of $5.75 in U.S. currency. That new bridge will be the third border crossing option between Detroit and Windsor via the Detroit River, the other being the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel that travels under the river.

The above video originally aired on March 6, 2026.