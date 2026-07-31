New owners take over Hell, Michigan, with plans to continue tourist attraction

The unincorporated town of Hell, Michigan, has new local ownership.

Evelyn Eberline of Livingston County said she and her husband, Adam, bought the tourist attraction property on July 24 for $645,000. The purchase included a miniature golf course, the Screamers Ice Cream and Novelty shop and a chapel.

Eberline said she is a lifelong resident of Livingston County and has fond memories of the tourist attraction.

"We want to keep it the same foundation, but it needs some love, work and updates," she said, adding the plans are to "keep it family friendly."

Swisher Commercial Properties listed the site for sale this spring, calling it "an extremely creative and multifaceted business."

Hell was first settled in 1838, according to its website, and local business ventures started with a grist mill and general store. By 1841, area residents had informally started to call the place Hell and the name stuck, inspiring a range of novelty activities and souvenirs.

The name has earned it a spot on the Pure Michigan website as a tourist destination, and bus tours visit on occasion.

Another Southeast Michigan tourist attraction, Mystery Hill in the Irish Hills region of Lenawee County, went under new ownership this year.

The above video originally aired on May 20, 2026.