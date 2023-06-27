New mobile intervention units in Detroit will help treat opioid addiction

(CBS DETROIT) - Quality Behavioral Health in Detroit is launching a new pilot program aimed at bringing opioid addiction treatment to underserved communities.

"I think it could have a huge potential," said Dr. Sherri Alizz with Quality Behavioral Health.

Dr. Alizz is the program director of the company's mobile intervention unit, set to launch in July.

"A lot of our clients are those that have no access to treatment facilities," Dr. Alizz said.

The mobile units are designed to target underserved communities, like homeless shelters, nursing homes, correctional facilities and neighborhoods with little to no options.

Dr. Alizz said the mobile units will offer full treatment services.

"Some of these buses will be for group therapies. Some will be for registration. Some of his busses will be for counselors and doctors, and the other busses will be for methadone dispensing," Dr. Alizz said.

That's why this program is so important, according to Quality Behavioral Health CEO Naveed Syed.

"A lot of people are losing their lives and killing themselves with overdoses, so this is a time when we can help, and I'm very happy I can do something," Syed said.

Syed said once the program launches in the next few weeks, there will be two units in Detroit - one in Inkster and one in Canton. He's hopeful that numbers will increase soon after launching.

"After this pilot is done, we will be able to see how successful this runs, and we will expand it," Syed said.

As the launch approaches, Dr. Alizz said she remains optimistic about the success of the mobile units.

"It's going to do so much good to the community," she said.