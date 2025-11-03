3 face new charges in Macomb Township shooting, including conspiracy to commit homicide

Three people are facing newly filed charges over the Oct. 14 shooting of businessman Eddie Jawad at his home in Macomb County, Michigan, an incident that authorities said is attempted murder.

Rachard Huffman, 39, and Dawn Huffman, 44, both of Sterling Heights, were arraigned Monday in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Jawad was shot Oct. 14 as he was driving a vehicle out of his garage on 24 Mile Road in Macomb Township. The shooter had hidden under a vehicle that was in the driveway and came out from his hiding place before firing multiple gunshots. The suspect then ran toward a vehicle and drove away.

Rachard Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit premeditated murder in the first degree, which is a life felony, and conspiracy to commit embezzlement, which is a five-year felony. His bond was set at $1 million.

Dawn Huffman was charged with embezzlement of $100,000, which is a 20-year felony, and conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Her bond was set at $500,000.

In addition, Jasan Delanta Martin, 32, has received an additional charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, prosecutors said. Martin was previously arraigned on six charges in this case, including assault with intent to murder, as well as various weapons charges.

Jawad's injuries were not life-threatening, but the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said the incident was "attempted murder."

Jawad owns a number of gas stations in Metro Detroit.