New CDC requirements to be implemented for dogs entering the U.S.

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

Trial to begin for accused killer of Detroit synagogue president Samantha Woll and more top stories

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced new requirements for dogs entering the United States that will go into effect later this year.

Effective Aug. 1, 2024, the Centers for Disease Control Prevention requirements include that the dog must appear healthy upon arrival, be at least 6 months old, be microchipped, and be accompanied by a CDC Dog Import Form online submission receipt.

Proof of rabies vaccination may be required depending on where the dog was located for the last six months and whether it was vaccinated in the U.S. or elsewhere.

According to the CDC, dog rabies is not controlled in 100 countries, developing the risk in imported dogs.

"Regulating dog importation helps protect the health and safety of people and their pets," Port director Donovan Delude said in a statement. "The rabies variant carried by dogs was eliminated in the U.S. in 2007 and we're working diligently in concert with the Center for Disease Control to prevent its reintroduction."

For more on the requirements, visit the Customs and Border Protection website.