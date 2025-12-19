Nessel starts criminal investigation into Michigan's Native American boarding schools

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a criminal investigation into Native American boarding schools and other institutions that previously operated in Michigan.

Nessel's office plans to document, investigate and prosecute instances where criminal acts might have taken place at these boarding schools and institutions.

"This investigation seeks to bring truth and accountability to a painful chapter in our state's history," said Nessel in a statement. "My office is committed to ensuring that survivors' voices are heard and that any criminal acts uncovered are thoroughly investigated and, when possible, prosecuted."

Michigan was home to five federally run Native American boarding schools, according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, including Holy Childhood of Jesus School in Harbor Springs, which began operation in 1829 and remained open until 1983.

Other federally run schools in Michigan included the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School, the Mackinac Mission School on Mackinac Island, the Catholic Otchippewa Boarding School in Schoolcraft County and the Baraga Chippewa Boarding and Day School.

All five federally run institutions, as well as the St. Joseph Orphanage in Assinins, the Holy Family Orphanage and the New Mission House in Omena, are included in Nessel's investigation.

Investigators are looking to speak with witnesses, survivors and those with firsthand knowledge of the institutions.

Anyone with information who might be able to assist the state's investigation can contact the Michigan Department of the Attorney General by email or phone at 517-897-7391. You can leave tips anonymously.