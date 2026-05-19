Michigan GOP Senate leader Nesbitt asks DOJ to investigate Gov. Whitmer over $20M grant scandal

Michigan Senate Republican leader Aric Nesbitt has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's role in a $20 million grant scandal that resulted in charges against a Farmington Hills woman.

Nesbitt, a 2026 gubernatorial candidate, referred to Fay Beydoun as a close ally and political donor to Whitmer in his announcement about the request.

"Michigan deserves a governor who works for everyone in this state, not favored cronies who fund her lifestyle and campaigns," said Nesbitt, R-Porter Township. "Let me be clear: if the governor is found complicit in this scheme to rob taxpayers, she must be held accountable under the law. We are going to follow the money, uncover the truth and deliver justice for the taxpayers of this state."

Earlier this month, the Michigan Attorney General's office charged Beydoun with 15 felony charges related to the theft of funds and the fraudulent administration of a $20 million state grant. At the time of the alleged activity, Beydoun served on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Executive Committee. The AG's office said the grant was awarded to her company, Global Link International.

Nesbitt asks that acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche request a federal investigation and cites a "well-documented personal friendship" between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the outgoing governor.

"Under normal circumstances, state-level authorities should handle such matters. However, Michigan faces a unique crisis of oversight," Nesbitt wrote in a letter to Blanche. "This relationship creates an inherent conflict of interest that calls into question whether the Michigan attorney general can impartially investigate the governor."

Whitmer is term-limited and cannot run for governor again. She has not publicly stated her next step after leaving office.