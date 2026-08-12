Neighbors of 13-year-old boy who allegedly shot his father speak out

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody in Ohio after allegedly shooting his father in Detroit.

Neighbors of the family in the North Rosedale neighborhood between Grand River Avenue and Southfield Road spoke to CBS News Detroit. Some neighbors told CBS News Detroit that although they don't know the family well, they remember seeing the 13-year-old trying to walk the dog in the neighborhood.

Other neighbors said that the area is usually very quiet.

"Real nice and quiet, just like it is out here now. That's the way it usually be," Mary Louise McPhail, a neighbor, said.

Other homeowners agreed.

"Quiet, very quiet," Peggy Mosley, a homeowner, said.

Tuesday night, that view was turned upside down after a 13-year-old allegedly shot his father. The 13-year-old took the family dog and drove away in a car.

"I knew something had happened, and I came over here, and they just pushed me away," Mosley said.

He made it all the way to Ohio before he was taken into custody along with another person who was in the vehicle.

"I feel sick. I usually speak to them when I'm walking by with the dog," Mosley said.

Neighbors are shaken by what happened.

"Does make you scared, real scared. I just I just can't see myself out here with to have kids out here, and then somebody you know picking up guns and stuff that scared me to death," McPhail said.

The teen's father is expected to survive.

"I feel for the family," Mosley said.

Detroit police say they have no more information at this time and are working with law enforcement officials in Ohio to extradite the teen back to Michigan.