13-year-old boy taken into custody in Ohio after allegedly shooting father in Detroit

A 13-year-old boy who was wanted by Detroit police for allegedly shooting his father on Tuesday was taken into custody in Ohio hours after fleeing.

DPD says an investigation is ongoing, and they are working with authorities in Ohio to extradite the teen back to Michigan. Police say the family dog, which the teen took with him when he fled, and another individual were also taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Cmdr. Dietrich Lever of DPD's Eighth Precinct says that at about 5 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 18000 block of Bretton. A preliminary investigation revealed that the teen allegedly shot at his father twice, striking him in the back, following an "instance of discipline."

The father's current condition is unknown.

Police allege that after shooting his father, the teen took off in the family vehicle, a Rivian SUV, with the family dog, a French mastiff. At the time, police said the teen was last seen traveling southbound on the Southfield Freeway, heading toward Lincoln Park.