Nearly three dozen cats rescued from hoarder house, putting Michigan shelter over capacity

Michigan animal shelter seeks help after more than 30 cats surrendered from hoarder

Michigan animal shelter seeks help after more than 30 cats surrendered from hoarder

Michigan animal shelter seeks help after more than 30 cats surrendered from hoarder

(CBS DETROIT) — Nearly three dozen cats have suddenly filled an already-at-capacity shelter in Washtenaw County, all of them coming from what shelter leaders say is a hoarder's home.

"The conditions of the home were poor, to say the least," says Wendy Welch of the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Welch says the 1,000-square-foot Manchester home housed each and every one of the felines that were rescued.

"Our cruelty rescue officers had to enter with masks. It was so awful, and there were cats everywhere," she told CBS News Detroit about the 34-cat rescue in a home lined with trash, urine and feces.

At the time of rescue, a litter of five kittens was just days old. Unfortunately, one did not make it.

Welch says the remaining kittens are now with volunteer fosters who will nurse them until they are old enough to adopt.

Welch tells us the homeowner, an elderly woman, was hospitalized when she surrendered the cats, saying she was overwhelmed. Welch adds that when Michigan State Police entered the home and saw its condition and all the cats, they called the shelter to retrieve them.

"We're already full. Though our shelter, like lots of shelters across the country, are just over full. We can't deny these animals. These animals need help, so we just make room," Welch said. She says right now they are doubling up animals in kennels and even putting them in offices.

Welch says five have been adopted and 19 from this case are currently available.

The remainder are either too young for now or need medical attention. Welch also says the quick influx of cats is costly, so they're asking the community to step in and donate to help and, even more so, adopt.