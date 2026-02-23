Nearly 600 pounds of suspected meth confiscated from truck at Blue Water Bridge

Canadian authorities say they intercepted and confiscated nearly 600 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inbound from Michigan at the Blue Water Bridge earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency said, on Feb. 4, a commercial truck arriving in Ontario via the Blue Water Bridge was referred for what is called a secondary examination.

The bridge crosses the St. Clair River, connecting Port Huron, Michigan, to Port Edward, Ontario.

During the vehicle inspection, border services officers, with the assistance of a trained K-9, detected and found 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kilograms, which works out to about 587 pounds.

The border services officers said they then arrested a 29-year-old man from Woodstock, Ontario, transferring both him and the suspected narcotics to the jurisdiction of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The matter is now before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario, on two drug-related charges, and the investigation continues.