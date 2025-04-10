Natural gas shut off to thousands in Allegan County after damage to transmission line

Natural gas will be off for several days to 5,200 homes in West Michigan's Allegan County, as a result of a major gas line leak.

Residents affected by the gas leak include the entire city of Fennville; along with residents of Saugatuck, Douglas, Saugatuck Township, Ganges Township and Clyde Township, according to local authorities.

"Service is not expected to be restored for several days," the City of Fennville explained.

The circumstances started with damage to a natural gas transmission pipeline about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the city of Fennville, according to reports from Michigan Gas Utilities and city officials. Fennville is in West Michigan's Allegan County.

At the time of the incident, homes along several roads were evacuated.

First responder agencies responding to the call to help secure the scene and check on residents included Allegen County Sheriff's Office, Allegan County Emergency Management, Michigan State Police, Clyde Fire Department and Fennville Fire Department.

While the roads reopened later in the day, and residents were allowed home, natural gas service remains interrupted for 5,200 homes.

Michigan Gas Utilities crews will go door-to-door to assist residents with service restoration when natural gas is back available.

Allegan County Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross for shelter needs and warming center options. Those in the outage area who need shelter or resources can contact the Red Cross at 800-733-2767.