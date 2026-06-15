National Weather Service confirms Michigan's 21st tornado of 2026

Another tornado was confirmed from a severe weather outbreak on June 9, bringing Michigan's total number of twisters so far this year to 21.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said Monday it has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down about 10:30 a.m. June 9 in the City of Grand Ledge in Eaton County. That tornado destroyed one outbuilding and caused some tree damage.

That's in addition to the tornadoes that were previously confirmed from that day in Freeland and Montrose. Tuesday's burst of severe weather prompted a tornado warning in Metro Detroit, but no touchdown occurred from that situation.

In the meantime, the National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes in West Michigan amid Thursday's storms.

Of the 21 tornadoes in the state so far this year, nine of them occurred during the April 14-15 outbreak, including one that hit in Ann Arbor. Michigan normally sees 15 to 17 tornadoes a year, with the record set in 1974 when 39 tornadoes were confirmed. There were 33 tornadoes confirmed in the state during 2025.

Tornadoes are rated via an estimated wind gust speed in the Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale. An EF-0 tornado is estimated at up to 85 mph, and an EF-1 tornado is estimated at between 86 mph and 110 mph. Most of the twisters this year were on the smaller end of the tornado wind and damage scale.

Looking ahead

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says there is a chance for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Tuesday with an increased chance of such weather on Wednesday.

Should circumstances warrant, the CBS News Detroit weather team will livetrack a storm. You can follow the reports on air, online, on our mobile app and on our social media accounts such as YouTube.

The above video originally aired on June 10, 2026.