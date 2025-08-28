Detroit police seize narcotics, weapons from location on Mapleridge Street

Two church leaders arrested after FBI raid; teen shot in Detroit park; other top stories

Over $5,000 in street value of narcotics were among the items seized when the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Aug. 20.

The search took place in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street, which the Detroit Police Department noted is near a Detroit elementary-middle school. Brewer Academy, a pre-K through eighth grade campus, is on Brock Street at Mapleridge.

Police said they made one felony arrest and three misdemeanor arrest after the search warrant was served.

The items confiscated included 51.6 grams of cocaine; 12.3 grams of fentanyl ; 1.2 grams of heroin; 5 grams of methamphetamine; 14 pills with unspecified substance; eight firearms; and $811 in cash

The total street value for the seized narcotics is $5,818.

One of the firearms recovered had a "Glock Switch" machine gun conversion device attached. Two of the recovered firearms were reported to be "ghost guns," which are weapons without identifiable markings.