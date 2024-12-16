Michigan man reports mystery drone sighting in Lenawee County

CLINTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Over the past few weeks, people throughout the country, especially in the Northeast, have reported mysterious drones flying overhead at night.

One Michigan man posted a video to social media over the weekend showing that the sightings had spread to the state's Southeast region, sparking a larger mystery.

"It was just odd cause I had never seen a drone that big, like fly at night, and I've only ever seen them fly in the daytime, so that was what was peculiar about it," said Dustin Burwell.

This past Friday evening, Burwell says he was driving with his wife a few miles east of his home in Clinton when he saw what looked to be a similar drone to the ones appearing in New Jersey. Burwell took a video of what he was seeing and posted it to Tiktok where it has since gone viral, amassing over 12,000 likes, around 200,000 views, and hundreds of comments with people theorizing what the flying object was and similar stories of other people's drone sightings.

"It was pretty wide and it almost had like a flat surface on the bottom, there was three like white lights that were off the bottom and then there were two like indicators I guess that were like blinking, and it was just behaving like stops and then starts."

Over the past month, there have been thousands of sightings throughout the Country similar to the one Burwell encountered. The FBI has said that there is no national security or public safety threat, but many people have grown frustrated with the lack of information about what these drones are.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office released a statement on Monday, saying, "It is long overdue that Washington moves against this clear and present danger. New Jersey's Drone activity has drawn the nation's attention due to the lack of capability and response."