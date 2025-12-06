Man and woman killed, 3 injured in West Michigan shooting, police say

Police in Muskegon, Michigan, are investigating after a man and woman were killed, and three other people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident happened on the 600 block of Jackson Avenue. Responding officers found "multiple individuals" who had been shot, police said.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene, according to police, and a 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Two other 25-year-old men were taken to the hospital in critical condition, officials said. A 4-year-old with minor injuries was also transported there.

Investigators said the shooting doesn't appear to be random, though it hasn't yet been disclosed whether an arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Muskegon is around 197 miles northwest of Detroit.