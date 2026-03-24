Murder, robbery charges filed in aftermath of fatal shooting in Detroit

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting during February in Detroit.

Mikeal Keyonne Franklin, 19, of Detroit, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and four counts of felony firearm, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The charges relate to the death of Keimonte Johnson, 21, also of Detroit.

About 4:26 p.m. on Feb. 16, the prosecutor's office said, Detroit police officers were sent to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a man in the front seat passenger of a vehicle, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The prosecutor's office said a handgun was fired at the victim before he was robbed of his money.

Franklin participated in a virtual arraignment hearing on March 21 in 36th District Court, and has been remanded to jail, the prosecutor's office said. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 30; with a preliminary examination set for April 6.