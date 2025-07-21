Murder charge filed after fatal shooting at Ichiban in Pittsfield Township

Taylor teen killed in fatal shooting, funeral today for Alex Habib, and other top stories

A man has been arrested in last week's fatal shooting in Washtenaw County, Michigan, the Pittsfield Township Police Department said.

The investigation was over the death of Deryl Timothy Banks, 35, of Romulus, after a shooting Wednesday at Ichiban Restaurant on Washtenaw Avenue in Pittsfield Township. Banks drove himself to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Police said he later died as a result of his injuries.

The Pittsfield Township Police Department said Marvin Ramirez Sullivan, 33, of Ypsilanti Township, was taken into custody Thursday and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's office authorized charges of open murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Sullivan was arraigned on Saturday. He was denied bond.

Police say the investigation so far "indicates that this shooting was the result of a verbal dispute between the victim and two suspects."

The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information contact the Pittsfield Township detective bureau at 734-822-4958, the front desk at 734-822-4911 (Front Desk) or Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911, ext. 8.