Multiple water main breaks in need of repair in Harper Woods

Multiple water main breaks are under repair in the City of Harper Woods, Michigan.

City officials issued an alert about 2:18 p.m. that there was a water main break in the 21100 block of Huntington related to a tree removal. Repairs to the water main will start after the tree removal iscomplete.

City officials also issued an alert about 11:40 a.m. that the Department of Public Works and a contractor were looking for the cause of a water main breach in the area of Lochmoore and Balfour.

In both situations, city officials said water service might be temporarily interrupted for a few hours in the immediate area of the water main breaks. Motorists should take caution when driving near barricades or work crews; residents are encouraged to avoid washing clothes or otherwise using the water for until repairs are complete.

Once water service is restored, residents should flush water through the pipes until water runs clear.