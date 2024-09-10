Multiple threats at South Lyon school being investigated

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating multiple threats made at a high school in South Lyon.

Three students from the South Lyon Community School District are not allowed on school grounds after a string of threats targeting South Lyon East High School surfaced on social media.

CBS Detroit

It was around 9:30 p.m. on Monday when administrators at the high school were notified by a student of a threat made online that said, "guys imma shoot up the school tomorrow."

The district immediately contacted police, who promptly took action.

In an email sent to parents on Tuesday, the district superintendent and high school principal said authorities contacted the student who posted the initial threat.

During the investigation, it was also discovered two additional students posted similar comments.

CBS Detroit

All three students have since been removed and banned from any school property in the district and the high school while the alarming statements are investigated.

"If you make a threat, it's not a joke even if you think it is. It's terrifying to folks, it's unsettling, it's scary, and it's a crime, and you're going to be held accountable," said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.

Bouchard says he applauds the students who came forward with their concerns and encourages anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to always say something.

"The students or teachers in the school are much more likely to be in a position to see, hear or say something about something that's of concern. They're more likely to see something written or hear something said, see disturbing behavior…all of those things and if they don't share that information, then we can't get in front of something," Bouchard stated.

CBS News Detroit briefly spoke with Superintendent Steve Archibald. He did not want to go on camera but said the school was in session on Tuesday, the district has zero tolerance for any threats, and they will be taken seriously.